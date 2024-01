Aaron's Forecast: A quiet start to the week with mostly cloudy skies

High Wind Warning for all of WNY Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. Winds will gust 50 to 70 miles per hour tomorrow and power outages are possible.

Quiet today with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will increase on Tuesday with snow in the morning changing to rain in the afternoon. Rain changes back to snow on Wednesday with falling temperatures. This weekend we have the potential for SIGNIFICANT lake effect snow. We'll be watching it closely.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Breezy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Gusty winds, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, upper 30s.