Aaron's Forecast: A quiet and chilly start to your day with snow this afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY from 1pm today through 4am Thursday.

Snow arrives this afternoon with the snow mixing with freezing rain across the Southern Tier. The wintry mix changes to rain overnight and back to snow Thursday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, teens

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

