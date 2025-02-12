Aaron's Forecast: A quiet and chilly start to your day with snow this afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY from 1pm today through 4am Thursday.
Snow arrives this afternoon with the snow mixing with freezing rain across the Southern Tier. The wintry mix changes to rain overnight and back to snow Thursday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, low 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, upper 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, teens
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.