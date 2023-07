Aaron's Forecast: A muggy Monday for Western New York with showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Muggy with showers and thundershowers likely today. Locally heavy downpours are possible which could lead to some flash flooding. Rain showers will taper off later today. Tuesday will be drier with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Expect a warmer day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers and t-showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.