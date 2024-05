Aaron's Forecast: A muggy Memorial Day with showers and thundershowers likely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Your Memorial Day will be wet at times with rain likely this morning through early this afternoon. Some of the rain could be locally heavy leading to some minor flooding in spots. A few showers will linger into early this evening. Tuesday will be much cooler with afternoon rain showers.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.