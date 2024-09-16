Aaron's Forecast: A mostly sunny and warm Monday weather forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the area. Mostly dry weather this week through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower south of Buffalo on Wednesday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: High clouds, near 80.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.