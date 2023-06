Aaron's Forecast: A mostly sunny and warm first day of summer for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first day of summer will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers late on Thursday. Scattered showers in the forecast on Friday

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Southern Tier fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 80s.