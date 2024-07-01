Aaron's Forecast: A mostly sunny and pleasant Monday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear and cool again tonight with lows in the 50s. Highs will be back in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

