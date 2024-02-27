Aaron's Forecast: A mild day with increasing clouds and afternoon showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Watch 11am Wednesday through 1am Thursday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties. Winds could gust near 60 mph tomorrow.

Clouds increase with showers this afternoon, highs in the 60s. The record high today is 64 set in 2000.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York on Wednesday. The front will pass through the area around 12pm. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 30s in the afternoon with rain changing to snow.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and colder, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

