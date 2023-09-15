Aaron's Forecast: A gorgeous Friday forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will bring beautiful weather to the area today. Expect sunny skies with highs near 70 this afternoon. Skies will be clear and it will be cool again tonight. Sunny and mild again on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Clouds increase on Sunday with a few showers arriving late in the day.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, near 70.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.