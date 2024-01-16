Aaron's Forecast: A general snow this morning with more lake effect developing

Winter Weather Advisory now - 6 p.m. for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for 4 to 7" of snow.

Lake Effect Snow Warning 1 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Thursday for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for 1 to 3 feet of snow in the most persistent bands.

Light snow for all of Western New York this morning will make for a slower morning commute. Lake effect snow will develop south of Buffalo later this morning. Expect 4 to 7" of snow in Ski Country today. The lake effect band will move north back toward Buffalo tonight. The lake band will be over Metro Buffalo for the Wednesday morning commute. The band will meander near central and northern portions of Erie County during the day. The band shifts further south Wednesday night through early Thursday. The lake effect band will shift back north toward Buffalo Thursday afternoon.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Light snow, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow south, near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 15.

