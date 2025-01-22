Aaron's Forecast: A frigid start to your day with wind-chills below zero

Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 to -25 this morning.

A frigid start to our day with temperatures near zero and wind-chills that are well below zero. Light lake effect snow will linger near the Lake Erie shoreline this morning. Partly sunny and cold this afternoon with highs in the teens.

More snow arrives Thursday afternoon with a general 1 to 3" of accumulation.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold with light snow, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

