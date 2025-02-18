Aaron's Forecast: A frigid day in Western New York with below zero wind chills

Cold Weather Advisory until 10am today for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills near -20.

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1pm Wednesday for Orleans County for another 8 to 12" of snow. The highest snow amounts will be near Lake Ontario.

Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm Wednesday for Niagara County for another 4 to 8" of snow. The highest snow amounts near Lake Ontario.

Partly sunny, breezy and cold again today with scattered snow showers. Snows will accumulate well north of Buffalo. It will be breezy and cold again tonight with wind-chills still below zero. Winds will diminish on Wednesday. A general light snow arrives on Thursday with 1-3" of accumulation.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, 7.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, 15.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold, 7.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 13.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries, 14.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

