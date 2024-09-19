Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: A few showers to start your day; sunny this afternoon

Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Sunny and dry again on Friday. A few showers and thundershowers return on Saturday.
Thursday Weather
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers this morning mainly south of Buffalo. Clouds will decrease this afternoon with sunny skies this afternoon. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 80s. A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday bringing a chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App