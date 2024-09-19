Aaron's Forecast: A few showers to start your day; sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers this morning mainly south of Buffalo. Clouds will decrease this afternoon with sunny skies this afternoon. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 80s. A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday bringing a chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

