Aaron's Forecast: A few flurries to start your Thursday with sun this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blustery is the weather word for today again.

Another frigid day for Western New York. Wind-chills will be in the single digits today. A few flurries flying to start your day followed by sunshine this afternoon. A general snow arrives late on Friday and continues through Saturday with 2-3" of accumulation.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

