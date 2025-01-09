Aaron's Forecast: A few flurries to start your Thursday with sun this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blustery is the weather word for today again.
Another frigid day for Western New York. Wind-chills will be in the single digits today. A few flurries flying to start your day followed by sunshine this afternoon. A general snow arrives late on Friday and continues through Saturday with 2-3" of accumulation.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, near 30.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.