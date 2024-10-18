Aaron's Forecast: A fantastic Friday forecast with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frost Advisory until 10am for all of Western New York.

Clear and frosty this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny and milder this afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Mostly sunny with highs 65 to 70 this weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

