Aaron's Forecast: A fantastic Friday forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to Western New York today. It will be warm and humid on Saturday with late afternoon showers and thundershowers developing. Rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.