Aaron's Forecast: A crisp start to your Thursday with temperatures near 50

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as you start your day. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the 60s. Clear and cool again tonight with some 30s across the Southern Tier. Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous with temperatures near 70 under sunny skies. Clouds increase with a few showers late on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

