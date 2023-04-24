Aaron's Forecast: A cool start to the week with rain and snow showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and unsettled start to the week with rain showers mixing with snow at times. Best chance for snow will over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Temperatures will be well below normal today with highs only in the 40s. It will stay cool through Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 60.

