Aaron's Forecast: A cool start to the week with rain and snow showers today

Cool with scattered rain and snow showers for your Monday. The weather will stay unsettled for the next few days with temperatures well below normal.
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 05:57:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and unsettled start to the week with rain showers mixing with snow at times. Best chance for snow will over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Temperatures will be well below normal today with highs only in the 40s. It will stay cool through Wednesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: A few showers, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 60.

