Aaron's Forecast: A cool morning followed by a sunny and mild afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs back in the 70s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday with cooler temperatures expected for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

