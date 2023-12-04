Aaron's Forecast: A cool breeze with scattered rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered rain and snow showers. Most of the rain and snow will be south of Buffalo. Temperatures will hold in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few flurries south of Buffalo. Rain and snow on Thursday with temperatures back near 50 for the end of the week and the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow south, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: A few flurries, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

