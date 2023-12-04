Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A cool breeze with scattered rain and snow showers

Rain and snow showers mostly north and south of Buffalo
Posted at 7:06 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 07:06:10-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered rain and snow showers. Most of the rain and snow will be south of Buffalo. Temperatures will hold in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few flurries south of Buffalo. Rain and snow on Thursday with temperatures back near 50 for the end of the week and the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow south, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow south, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: A few flurries, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

