Aaron's Forecast: A cool breeze today with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies to start your Monday. Clouds will increase with a few flurries developing later today. Winds will be gusting near 30 miles per hour at times today. Tonight, snow is likely with some patchy freezing drizzle across the Southern Tier. Snow likely on Tuesday before rain returns on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow and freezing rain, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.