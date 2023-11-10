Aaron's Forecast: A cool breeze to start your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable today with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with a few rain and snow showers south of Buffalo overnight. Morning clouds will clear and skies become partly sunny on Veterans Day. Mix of sun and clouds with cool temperatures for your Sunday. Monday will be cool and dry with strong winds. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

