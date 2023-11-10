Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A cool breeze to start your Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees this afternoon
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable today with highs near 50. Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with a few rain and snow showers south of Buffalo overnight. Morning clouds will clear and skies become partly sunny on Veterans Day. Mix of sun and clouds with cool temperatures for your Sunday. Monday will be cool and dry with strong winds. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

