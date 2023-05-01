Aaron's Forecast: A cool and damp start to May with rain likely today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure will continue to keep our weather cool and unsettled. Rain showers will become more numerous late this morning through this afternoon. Rain will mix with snow and graupel at times. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. Rain and snow will continue tonight with an inch of accumulation possible over the Southern Tier. Cool with rain and snow on Tuesday. Sctd. showers continue on Wednesday. The weather finally improves for the end of the week and the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool with rain, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

