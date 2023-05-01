Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: A cool and damp start to May with rain likely today

Below normal temperatures stick around today with highs only in the 40s. Rain showers likely today, rain mixing with snow across the Southern Tier.
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:08 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 06:09:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Low pressure will continue to keep our weather cool and unsettled. Rain showers will become more numerous late this morning through this afternoon. Rain will mix with snow and graupel at times. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. Rain and snow will continue tonight with an inch of accumulation possible over the Southern Tier. Cool with rain and snow on Tuesday. Sctd. showers continue on Wednesday. The weather finally improves for the end of the week and the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool with rain, mid 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App