Aaron's Forecast: A comfortable start to the month of August in WNY

Partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable humidity levels
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Isolated showers possible inland away from Lake Erie this afternoon otherwise it will be dry. Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s, but we'll see 40s across the Southern Tier. Dry and milder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Sctd. showers and t-showers will pop up at times on Thursday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

