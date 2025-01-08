Aaron's Forecast: A cold Wednesday with wind-chills in the single digits

Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Thursday for Chautauqua County. Another 3 to 6" of snow expected.

Today will be the coldest day of the week as temperatures will hold in the teens. Wind-chills will be in the single digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs back in the 20s. A general snow will arrive late on Friday and continue through Saturday. All of Western New York will receive 1 to 3" of accumulation. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 30 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

