BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold breeze with snow showers likely today. It's going to stay breezy, cold, and snowy through Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.