Aaron's Forecast: A cold breeze today with winds gusting near 40 mph

Lake Effect Snow Warning through 6pm Sunday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 12 to 18" of snow expected by late Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory through 6pm Sunday for Allegany County for 4 to 7" of snow.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cold breezy, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow south, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow south, mid 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, low 20s.