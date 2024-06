Aaron's Forecast: A cloudy start to your Tuesday with sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool this morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday with 80s returning on Thursday. It will be dry today and tomorrow with a few showers arriving late on Thursday.

Temperatures will be above normal next week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.