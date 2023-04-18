Aaron's Forecast: A chilly Tuesday with rain and snow showers off and on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled weather today with scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will be strong with gusts near 35 miles per hour and high temperatures will be near 40 degrees. The weather improves on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs near 50. Temperatures will be near 70 on Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Early showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

