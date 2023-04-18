Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: A chilly Tuesday with rain and snow showers off and on

Strong winds and cooler temperatures today with scattered rain and snow showers
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 8:48 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 08:48:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unsettled weather today with scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will be strong with gusts near 35 miles per hour and high temperatures will be near 40 degrees. The weather improves on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs near 50. Temperatures will be near 70 on Thursday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain and snow, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Early showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

