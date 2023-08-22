Aaron's Forecast: A beautiful Tuesday with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to Western New York today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy and comfortable overnight with lows in the 50s. Clouds increase on Wednesday with showers and thundershowers developing late in the day. A better chance for storms on Thursday. The weather will stay unsettled through Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. t-showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

