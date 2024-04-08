Watch Now
Aaron's Eclipse Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today

Mostly cloudy and mild for your Eclipse Monday
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 05:57:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will bring mostly cloudy skies and few showers to the area today. Hoping that the clouds will thin out between 2 and 4 p.m. for the eclipse. Right now it's looking like cloudy skies this afternoon. It will stick get darker during the eclipse.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Few showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers and strong winds, low 50s.

