Aaron's Eclipse Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will bring mostly cloudy skies and few showers to the area today. Hoping that the clouds will thin out between 2 and 4 p.m. for the eclipse. Right now it's looking like cloudy skies this afternoon. It will stick get darker during the eclipse.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers and strong winds, low 50s.

