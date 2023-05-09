Aaron's Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies for WNY this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cloudy and cool start to your Tuesday. These clouds will clear out and we'll have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Sunny and dry weather will be with us through the end of the week.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Shower chance, mid 70s.