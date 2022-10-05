Watch Now
A wonderful Wednesday weather forecast for all of Western New York!

Mostly sunny today with highs near 70 degrees this afternoon.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:48:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring a beautiful day to Western New York! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 70 this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 again on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A sharp cold front moves through the area early Friday and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Much cooler, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: S. Tier rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

