A wintry start to the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another front moves through on Saturday with a general snow of 1 to 2". Partly sunny and breezy on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

Our next big weather event will be late Monday into Tuesday with another round of rain, snow, and sleet.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, snow showers 15.

AFTERNOON: Some PM clearing , upper 20s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 20.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow and sleet. near 40.

