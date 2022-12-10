Watch Now
A Wintry Mix of Rain and Snow will pay a visit to WNY

Widespread rain/snow Sunday morning, becoming spotty in the afternoon
Posted at 6:23 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 18:33:13-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will push through WNY late tonight and tomorrow spreading a wintry mix of rain and snow across the region through tomorrow night. Any steady precipitation will becoming spotty into the afternoon tomorrow. Any snow accumulations will be found across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo with 1"-3" totals. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY
EVENING INCREASING CLOUDS, LOWS 30S

SUNDAY
MORNING: RAIN/SNOW, MID 30S
AFTERNOON: SPOTTY RAIN/SNOW MID 30S

MONDAY
MORNING: FEW FLURRIES LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: PARTLY SUNNY MID 30S

TUESDAY
MORNING: FEW CLOUDS, LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: SUNNY, UPPER 30S

