A Wintry Mix of Rain and Snow will pay a visit to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will push through WNY late tonight and tomorrow spreading a wintry mix of rain and snow across the region through tomorrow night. Any steady precipitation will becoming spotty into the afternoon tomorrow. Any snow accumulations will be found across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo with 1"-3" totals. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY

EVENING INCREASING CLOUDS, LOWS 30S

SUNDAY

MORNING: RAIN/SNOW, MID 30S

AFTERNOON: SPOTTY RAIN/SNOW MID 30S

MONDAY

MORNING: FEW FLURRIES LOW 20S

AFTERNOON: PARTLY SUNNY MID 30S

TUESDAY

MORNING: FEW CLOUDS, LOW 20S

AFTERNOON: SUNNY, UPPER 30S