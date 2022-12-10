A Wintry Mix of Rain and Snow will pay a visit to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will push through WNY late tonight and tomorrow spreading a wintry mix of rain and snow across the region through tomorrow night. Any steady precipitation will becoming spotty into the afternoon tomorrow. Any snow accumulations will be found across higher elevations south and east of Buffalo with 1"-3" totals. A few light snow showers may linger into early Monday. Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
SATURDAY
EVENING INCREASING CLOUDS, LOWS 30S
SUNDAY
MORNING: RAIN/SNOW, MID 30S
AFTERNOON: SPOTTY RAIN/SNOW MID 30S
MONDAY
MORNING: FEW FLURRIES LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: PARTLY SUNNY MID 30S
TUESDAY
MORNING: FEW CLOUDS, LOW 20S
AFTERNOON: SUNNY, UPPER 30S