Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A windy Wednesday with rain and snow arriving later this afternoon.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York later today bringing rain and a possible snow squall to the area.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 07:20:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies for the first part of your Wednesday. Clouds increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches. This cold front will move through from 4 to 7 pm. Thundershowers are possible along the front with the rain changing to snow quickly this afternoon. Winds will gust near 45 mph greatly reducing visibilities.

Sunny and chilly on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain likely on Friday with temperatures back in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow from 4 to 7pm, upper 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers and strong winds, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App