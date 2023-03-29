A windy Wednesday with rain and snow arriving later this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies for the first part of your Wednesday. Clouds increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches. This cold front will move through from 4 to 7 pm. Thundershowers are possible along the front with the rain changing to snow quickly this afternoon. Winds will gust near 45 mph greatly reducing visibilities.

Sunny and chilly on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain likely on Friday with temperatures back in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow from 4 to 7pm, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and strong winds, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

