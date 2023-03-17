Watch Now
A windy and wet Friday forecast with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Rain and mild temperatures today. Strong winds and snow for the weekend. Winter Storm Watches posted for parts of WNY.
Friday Weather
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 08:12:13-04

Winter Storm Watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for S.Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

Heavy lake effect snow showers possible with accumulations between 4-7" with higher localized amounts possible. Winds may gust near 40mph lowering visibility.

Rain and strong winds for your Friday with highs near 50. A strong cold front passes through Western New York late Friday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend. Strong winds and cold temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy and wet, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and windy, near 40.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

