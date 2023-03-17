A windy and wet Friday forecast with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for S.Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.

Heavy lake effect snow showers possible with accumulations between 4-7" with higher localized amounts possible. Winds may gust near 40mph lowering visibility.

Rain and strong winds for your Friday with highs near 50. A strong cold front passes through Western New York late Friday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend. Strong winds and cold temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back in the 40s on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and wet, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and windy, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

