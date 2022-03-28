A windy and cold start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory now through 11am for Orleans County.

Winter Weather Advisory now through 2pm for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Breezy with snow showers today. Another 1-3" of snow to the northeast and south of Buffalo. Sunshine returns on Tuesday before another round of rain and snow on Wednesday. Thursday temperatures will be back in the 60s!

MONDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold with snow showers, low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild with showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

