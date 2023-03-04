A windswept wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain & rain tonight

Winter Weather Advisory through 10am Saturday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties for several inches of slushy snow and sleet.

Winter Weather Advisory through 10am Saturday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain.

A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will make for tricky travel at best through Saturday morning. Expect a wintry mix south of Buffalo with more snow north. A wide range of snow totals will be realized with this system and will largely be a function of proximity to Lake Erie. There's just not enough cold air in place for everyone to see entirely snow. By Saturday morning, 1-2" of snow can be expected for the Southern Tier, 2-4" for the Southtowns, and 4-8" of snow from Buffalo to Batavia northward. Rain accumulations may also be significant by tomorrow morning. The best chance of seeing some of those 8 inch totals will be from Niagara County up to Orleans County closer to Lake Ontario. Winds will be on the gusty side too through Saturday morning.

FRIDAY

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Windy. Low: mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 32

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.