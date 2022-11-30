A wild Wednesday with wind, rain, and snow

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Chautauqua Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties from 4pm Wednesday - 1pm Thursday. Expect strong winds with 4 to 7" of snow. Highest snow amounts over extreme Southern Erie County, Southern Wyoming County, and the Chautauqua Ridge.

Wind Advisory from 10pm today through 4am Thursday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties. Winds will gust near 50mph with strongest winds near the Lake Erie shoreline.

Wind Advisory from 4am Weds-4am Thursday for Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties and from 10am Wednesday through 4am Thursday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee counties for winds gusting near 50mph.

Early highs near 50 on Wednesday with temperatures dropping in the afternoon into the 30s. Expect a soggy early morning commute with gusty winds, better for the rain jacket than the umbrella! Rain will change to snow Wednesday afternoon and temperatures leaving work will be in the 30s. Snow accumulations between Wednesday and Thursday likely will top out near a half of a foot for ski county with generally 3-5" elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and strong winds, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, lower 50s

