A wet Wednesday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers are likely this morning with a bit of a lull this afternoon. Expect more rain tonight and some of the rain could be heavy. Showers will continue through Thursday morning and it will be much cooler tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Spotty showers, low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain, heavy at times. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and cooler, mid 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: A few lake effect showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.