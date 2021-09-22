Watch
A wet Wednesday for WNY

Steady rain this morning
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:39 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 07:39:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Showers are likely this morning with a bit of a lull this afternoon. Expect more rain tonight and some of the rain could be heavy. Showers will continue through Thursday morning and it will be much cooler tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Spotty showers, low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain, heavy at times. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and cooler, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: A few lake effect showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

