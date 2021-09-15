A wet start to Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through WNY this morning bringing showers to the area. The showers will taper off late this morning and expect temperatures to stay near 70 degrees. Skies will clear tonight with patchy fog developing. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Thursday. High temperatures will be above normal this weekend and well above normal next week.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Slight chance for a shower or t-shower, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

