Watch
Weather

Actions

A wet start to Wednesday

Showers this morning with clearing late this afternoon
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:48 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 08:32:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through WNY this morning bringing showers to the area. The showers will taper off late this morning and expect temperatures to stay near 70 degrees. Skies will clear tonight with patchy fog developing. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Thursday. High temperatures will be above normal this weekend and well above normal next week.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Early showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Slight chance for a shower or t-shower, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018