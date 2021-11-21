A wet end to the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s. A large-scale weather system will bring gusty winds and some snow to start the holiday week and cold temperatures in the 30s. Looking long-range to Thanksgiving, temperatures moderate some into the 40s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 31
PM rain showers and breezy
MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 28
Breezy with lake effect snow
TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 29
AM lake effect
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 41
Mostly sunny & seasonable
THURSDAY
MORNING: 43
AFTERNOON: 32
Mostly cloudy with eve rain showers