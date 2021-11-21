A wet end to the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s. A large-scale weather system will bring gusty winds and some snow to start the holiday week and cold temperatures in the 30s. Looking long-range to Thanksgiving, temperatures moderate some into the 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 31

PM rain showers and breezy

MONDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 28

Breezy with lake effect snow

TUESDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 29

AM lake effect

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 42

AFTERNOON: 41

Mostly sunny & seasonable

THURSDAY

MORNING: 43

AFTERNOON: 32

Mostly cloudy with eve rain showers

