Watch
Weather

Actions

A wet end to the weekend

Showers for the second half of Sunday
items.[0].videoTitle
7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Saturday, November 20
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 8:10 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 20:10:13-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase on Sunday as scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and increase through the evening with temps again in the mid 40s. A large-scale weather system will bring gusty winds and some snow to start the holiday week and cold temperatures in the 30s. Looking long-range to Thanksgiving, temperatures moderate some into the 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 31
PM rain showers and breezy

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 28
Breezy with lake effect snow

TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 29
AM lake effect

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 42
AFTERNOON: 41
Mostly sunny & seasonable

THURSDAY
MORNING: 43
AFTERNOON: 32
Mostly cloudy with eve rain showers

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018