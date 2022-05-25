A warmer Wednesday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will once again keep us dry and pleasant. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A system will approach the area on Thursday with a few showers arriving late tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be Friday morning. A few showers could linger through early Saturday but most of the weekend looks dry.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: A few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

