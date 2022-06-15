A warm Wednesday with isolated storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures to start your Wednesday. An isolated storm is possible north of Buffalo late this morning. It will be hot and more humid this afternoon with a few storms mostly south of Buffalo. Expect highs today in the 85 to 90 degree range. Warm and muggy tonight with sctd. showers and t-showers. Slight risk for SEVERE storms on Thursday. Some of the storms on Thursday could produce damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Cooler air returns to WNY on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm with isolated storms, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Muggy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

