A warm Wednesday forecast for WNY as high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny and hot conditions to WNY today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. The humidity will increase tonight and it will be a very warm and muggy evening. Elevated humidity levels will stick around through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

