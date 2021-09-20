A warm start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure across the area will bring warm and dry conditions to WNY today. Temperatures stay above normal today and tomorrow with cooler conditions arriving for the middle of the week. Rain is likely on Wednesday with showers continuing through Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and thundershowers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

