BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another mainly dry day on Thursday with only a passing shower possible both north and south of Buffalo as temperatures remain near 80. A cooler finish to the week and start of the weekend with highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60

AFTERNOON: Isolated Showers. 79

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sunny.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly sunny.

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds.