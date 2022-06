A warm Monday with highs in the 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through the area today will usher in warmer air to WNY with highs today in the low to mid 80s. A few showers will develop late this afternoon but the bulk of the rain will hold off until tonight. Rain is likely on Tuesday with temperatures back in the 60s. High pressure returns on Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm with a few showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.