A warm Friday for WNY

Another warm day in WNY with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will increase today and it will stay warm and humid this weekend. A weak disturbance will move through the area late Saturday kicking off a few showers and thundershowers. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend with highs near 90 on Monday.

FRIDAY

Morning: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower south of Buffalo. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Morning: Mostly sunny, mild and muggy with temperatures near 70.

Afternoon: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for late showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY

Morning: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the low 70s.

Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Morning: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the low 70s.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.