A warm Friday for WNY

7 First Alert Forecast 5am Update, Friday, August 6
Posted at 5:53 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 05:53:55-04

Another warm day in WNY with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will increase today and it will stay warm and humid this weekend. A weak disturbance will move through the area late Saturday kicking off a few showers and thundershowers. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend with highs near 90 on Monday.

FRIDAY
Morning: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower south of Buffalo. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY
Morning: Mostly sunny, mild and muggy with temperatures near 70.
Afternoon: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for late showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY
Morning: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the low 70s.
Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY
Morning: Mostly sunny and humid with temperatures in the low 70s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.

